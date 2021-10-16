Lincoln National Corp Has $695,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTHR. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 46,537 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $444,000.

Shares of VTHR opened at $205.95 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $147.90 and a 52 week high of $209.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.30 and a 200-day moving average of $198.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

