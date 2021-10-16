Lincoln National Corp Has $641,000 Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 739,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,422 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 41,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Carrier Global by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARR opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Stephens raised their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

