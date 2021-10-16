Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale upped their target price on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.69.

Shares of PPG opened at $160.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.53. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.52 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

