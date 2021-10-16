Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,972,000 after buying an additional 3,670,988 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,286,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,189,000 after buying an additional 1,680,828 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,904,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,481,000 after buying an additional 1,616,531 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after buying an additional 1,500,932 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 152.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,313,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,758,000 after buying an additional 1,397,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO William Balke Goebel purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $25,212.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. Analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 94.55%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

