Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 37,111 shares in the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 500.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,347,000 after buying an additional 156,407 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26.

