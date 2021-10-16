Liberum Capital Reiterates Sell Rating for Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DOM. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 425 ($5.55) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 404.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 391.05. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of GBX 301.40 ($3.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 443.68 ($5.80).

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Stella David purchased 30,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.83) per share, with a total value of £111,011.10 ($145,036.71).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

