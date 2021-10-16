Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Hays (LON:HAS)

Hays (LON:HAS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of Hays in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded Hays to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 181 ($2.36).

LON HAS opened at GBX 166.80 ($2.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.07, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.33. Hays has a one year low of GBX 104.40 ($1.36) and a one year high of GBX 181.10 ($2.37). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 162.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 162.36.

In related news, insider Alistair R. Cox sold 135,689 shares of Hays stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.16), for a total transaction of £223,886.85 ($292,509.60).

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

