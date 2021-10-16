Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 43,399 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 289,326.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,644,000 after purchasing an additional 103,215 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.7% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,637,000 after purchasing an additional 45,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,737,000 after purchasing an additional 133,174 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NOW opened at $663.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $630.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $681.10. The company has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a PE ratio of 789.51, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,861 shares of company stock worth $18,888,544 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $653.97.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

