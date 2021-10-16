Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 239,466.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,368 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $223.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.29 and a 12 month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.88.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

