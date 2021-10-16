Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $82,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 27,185.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $277.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $285.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.93. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $217.02 and a 12-month high of $296.68.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

