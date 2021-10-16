Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $73,000 Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 6,194.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNC. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at $6,950,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,584,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Lincoln National by 21.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Lincoln National by 64.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 5.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.93.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $74.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

