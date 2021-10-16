Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 19,174 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 25,565.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $731,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $914,000.

Shares of PNQI opened at $248.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.94 and a 200-day moving average of $245.54. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $202.12 and a one year high of $264.71.

