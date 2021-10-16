Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $214.17.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $167.01 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $135.52 and a 12 month high of $194.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.42 and its 200 day moving average is $170.38.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 83.14% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,268,000 after acquiring an additional 413,102 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 36.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 88.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

