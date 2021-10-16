Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $0.98. Level One Bancorp posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 25.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Level One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Level One Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC purchased a new position in Level One Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $3,415,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Level One Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $2,352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Level One Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $772,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Level One Bancorp by 39.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 129,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEVL stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 22,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,777. The stock has a market cap of $223.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.88. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.76%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. The company was founded by Patrick J. Fehring in 2006 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

