Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Seeyond

Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Lennar were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

Shares of LEN opened at $97.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $69.41 and a 52-week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.