Legal & General Group Plc Sells 5,021 Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Noah were worth $6,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Noah by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Noah by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Noah during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOAH opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 1.38. Noah Holdings Limited has a one year low of $25.29 and a one year high of $52.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.50.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter. Noah had a positive return on equity of 18.19% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOAH. Zacks Investment Research cut Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DBS Vickers began coverage on Noah in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Noah currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.91.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

