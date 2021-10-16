Legal & General Group Plc Sells 4,501 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 389,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 32,839.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 399,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 398,670 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,229,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,775,000 after purchasing an additional 753,858 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

TRQ stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 2.14.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 41.09%. The business had revenue of $317.80 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

