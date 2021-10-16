Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,764 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.29% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $6,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 243,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. 73.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.21.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.44 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

