Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 934,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,994 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.62% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 410.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terry Considine purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $982,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 514,587 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,463 over the last three months. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $7.45 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

