Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,239 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.13% of ChampionX worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,834,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,353,000 after purchasing an additional 292,711 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ChampionX by 158.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,186,000 after buying an additional 4,117,726 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter valued at about $94,318,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ChampionX by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,890,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,555,000 after buying an additional 624,301 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 45.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,762,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,506,000 after buying an additional 1,168,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHX. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.41.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.74 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.66.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

