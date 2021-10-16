Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40,452 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at about $259,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Federal Signal by 29.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after acquiring an additional 76,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Federal Signal by 128.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after acquiring an additional 64,124 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,696,000 after acquiring an additional 66,184 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FSS opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $43.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSS shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

