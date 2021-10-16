Legal & General Group Plc Has $5.89 Million Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 22,974 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARES. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 13,697.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,527,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,441 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $849,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 6,134.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,280,000 after acquiring an additional 953,229 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,678,000 after acquiring an additional 367,410 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,548,000 after acquiring an additional 182,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARES. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

ARES opened at $76.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $40.56 and a 52-week high of $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average is $64.67.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

