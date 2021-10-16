Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

LGGNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

LGGNY stock opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.2553 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.51%.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

