Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock Holdings Lowered by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $408.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.13. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $20.29.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.65 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $157,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,447,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,455,205.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $59,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,011 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,974 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Legacy Housing Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

