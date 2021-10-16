LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Short Interest Down 39.9% in September

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the September 15th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 576.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LEGIF remained flat at $$155.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of $131.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.39 and its 200 day moving average is $149.86.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEGIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded LEG Immobilien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.