Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Lazard were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,529,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,188,000 after buying an additional 49,048 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 6.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,676,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,878,000 after buying an additional 628,089 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,657,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,479,000 after buying an additional 708,047 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,670,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,598,000 after buying an additional 931,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard by 3.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.44. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $50.58. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.40. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

