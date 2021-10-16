Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vonage by 1,536.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Vonage by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Vonage alerts:

In related news, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at $126,616,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,109 shares of company stock worth $2,979,186 over the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

VG opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.90, a P/E/G ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.18. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $16.65.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $351.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.85 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.