Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes $60,000 Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Domo in the second quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Domo by 313.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Domo by 425.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the first quarter worth $93,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domo alerts:

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,445 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen raised their price target on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of Domo stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 2.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.88. Domo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.