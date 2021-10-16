Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,602 Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 261.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.69 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HI. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

