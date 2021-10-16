Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 195 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 840 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,952,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Century Communities by 2,164.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after buying an additional 212,819 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $8,720,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Century Communities by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,228,000 after buying an additional 129,276 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Century Communities by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after buying an additional 126,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCS. Wedbush increased their price target on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $6,487,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $61.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.08 and a 1-year high of $83.20. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.