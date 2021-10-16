Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 714 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 19,254 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,570,000 after acquiring an additional 51,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.20 and a 12 month high of $68.40.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current year.

DCPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.30.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

