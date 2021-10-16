Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 114.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,257 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 229,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 54.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBRA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

