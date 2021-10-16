Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 186 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TNET. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,071,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,261,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNET. William Blair began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $30,104.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,244,610.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,544 shares of company stock worth $15,174,190. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.60 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.44.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.24 million. As a group, analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

