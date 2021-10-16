Laurion Capital Management LP Takes $472,000 Position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Agora by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Agora during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Agora alerts:

API has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agora from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Agora from $78.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ API opened at $28.00 on Friday. Agora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $114.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -75.67 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.08.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative net margin of 26.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $42.33 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding API? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API).

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.