Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 18,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 35.5% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 80,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 21,077 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,582,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $306,002,000 after buying an additional 216,673 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMHC opened at $26.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

