Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $375,000 Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,219 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,298 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPX stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $76.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.50.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

LPX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

