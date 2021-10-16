Laurion Capital Management LP Lowers Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 75.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in UDR in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in UDR by 37.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 1,136.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in UDR in the second quarter worth about $122,000.

Get UDR alerts:

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $3,342,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $53.94 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,079.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. Equities research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.