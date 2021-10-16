Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $396,000 in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,263,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,305,000 after purchasing an additional 63,935 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 72.7% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 62,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James downgraded First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

Shares of FHN opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $19.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

