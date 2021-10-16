Laurion Capital Management LP Has $632,000 Stock Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Laurion Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 11,888 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCOM. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 36,829 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 23.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,003,000 after acquiring an additional 116,446 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 21,648 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.07 per share, for a total transaction of $715,899.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,696 shares of company stock worth $4,622,809. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $34.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.05. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.