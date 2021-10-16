Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 53,741 Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,484,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,880,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147,031 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,684,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,817 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Lufax by 182.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,825,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,373 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Lufax by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,774,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,951,000 after buying an additional 1,820,665 shares during the period. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lufax in the 2nd quarter worth $19,605,000. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $6.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13. Lufax Holding Ltd has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $20.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LU shares. Morgan Stanley raised Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.12.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

