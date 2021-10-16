Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Natera by 5,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Natera by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

NTRA stock opened at $110.77 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. The firm had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $550,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,532.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total value of $164,700.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 455,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,527,626.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,816 shares of company stock worth $26,261,533 in the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTRA. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.33.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.