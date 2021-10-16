Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Barclays

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latham Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

SWIM opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Latham Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $180.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Latham Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,055,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,330,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,751,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,246,000. 23.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

