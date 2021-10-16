Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $179.69

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$179.69 and traded as low as C$179.25. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$179.25, with a volume of 2,459 shares.

Several research firms have commented on LAS.A. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Lassonde Industries from C$202.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$176.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$179.69.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

