Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LPI. Raymond James boosted their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $52.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Laredo Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.20.

NYSE LPI opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average of $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 4.74. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $294.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.16 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 499.97% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,228,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,475,000 after buying an additional 483,443 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,943,000 after buying an additional 830,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 38.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,586,000 after buying an additional 210,868 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $38,044,000. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

