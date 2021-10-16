LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €72.29 ($85.04).

LXS opened at €57.96 ($68.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 52-week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a PE ratio of 26.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €60.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €60.94.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

