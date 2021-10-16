Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Sells 349,430 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,046,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 349,430 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises 3.6% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP owned 0.09% of Micron Technology worth $88,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 108,571 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,786,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,751,486. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.30 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.09.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

MU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

