Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Has $15.52 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,343 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Southwest Airlines makes up approximately 0.6% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $15,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,526,000 after buying an additional 78,005 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,950 shares of the airline’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,394 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.03.

NYSE LUV traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,582,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $37.48 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average is $55.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

