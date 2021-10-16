Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Grows Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,639,803 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858,578 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 11.3% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $283,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

NYSE FCX traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $38.64. 29,768,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,767,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.68 and a 52-week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

