LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Initiates Coverage on Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR)

Investment analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 170.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Renovacor in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:RCOR opened at $8.12 on Thursday. Renovacor has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Renovacor Inc is an early?stage biotechnology company developing adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for devastating cardiovascular and central nervous system diseases resulting from BAG3 gene variants. Renovacor Inc, formerly known as Chardan Healthcare Acquisition 2 Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

