La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.05

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and traded as high as $4.07. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 70,505 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.
The firm has a market cap of $108.85 million, a PE ratio of -131.96 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LJPC. FMR LLC increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.
About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?
Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.