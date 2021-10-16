La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.05

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.05 and traded as high as $4.07. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 70,505 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $108.85 million, a PE ratio of -131.96 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $16.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LJPC. FMR LLC increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at about $487,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

